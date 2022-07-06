Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Fatally Shooting Man in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A 19-year-old man was being held without

bail today for allegedly fatally shooting a man in Desert Hot Springs in

December.

Jorge Alberto Valdez of Desert Hot Springs was charged last month with

one felony count of murder with special enhancements for discharging a

firearm causing great bodily harm and a special circumstance allegation of

murder during the commission of a robbery. He pleaded not guilty at his

arraignment last week.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department responded to the 66700 block

of Ironwood Drive on the night of Dec. 8, 2021, to a call about gunshots in the

area.

Officers arrived and found 28-year-old Evan Rivas, who died of gunshot

wounds at the scene, authorities said. Valdez was arrested May 31 on

suspicion of Rivas’ murder. It was unclear what led detectives to identify

Valdez as the suspect.

A felony settlement conference is scheduled for Aug. 24 at the Larson

Justice Center in Indio.

According to court records, Valdez previously pleaded guilty to

charges of robbery and driving under the influence.

