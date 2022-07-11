City Announces Removal of Statue of Former Palm Springs Mayor

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Following an emotional court battle, the city

announced today that a statue of former Palm Springs Mayor Frank Bogert in

front of City Hall will be removed Wednesday.

The will be carried out by the Palm Desert-based Art Collective Fine

Art Services, beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday. The removal is expected to be

completed by 2 p.m.

The removal follows a back-and-forth court battle between the city and

the Friends of Frank Bogert group, which wanted the statue to remain in place.

The Friends group took filed court papers in hopes of blocking the

removal. Riverside County Superior Court Judge Carol A. Greene initially

granted the group’s request for a temporary restraining order, blocking the

originally planned May 17 removal of the statue. The judge’s decision coincided

with a protest by local veteran Amado Salinas, who sat on the base of the

statue for most of the day in his uniform.

But Greene subsequently declined to extend the restraining order,

rejecting a bid from the Friends group for a preliminary injunction. That

decision cleared the way for the statue’s removal.

The city plans to store the statue at a maintenance facility. The city

also plans to work with the Friends group to find a new location for the

statue.

The Palm Springs City Council unanimously voted to begin the process

of removal on Sept. 29, 2021, following a resolution issued by the Palm Springs

Human Rights Commission recommending that the statue be removed.

The commission determined the statue was perceived as an “offensive

and painful public reminder” of what it called systemic racism during Bogert’s

mayoral leadership from 1958-66.

Since the removal was approved, the Friends group has lobbied the

city’s Historic Site Preservation Board to stop the move.

The HSPB approved a certificate of appropriateness on Feb. 1 in favor

of the removal from City Hall, recommending that the city relocate it to a

suitable and publicly accessible site in perpetuity.

Attorney Rod Pacheco — who represents the Friends of Frank Bogert

group — appealed the action on Feb. 10. The City Council unanimously voted to

deny the appeal on Feb. 24, and directed staff to find an appropriate location

or place the statue in storage within 60 days.

Last September’s resolution by the Human Rights Commission stated that

“Mayor Bogert and Palm Springs civic leaders persecuted their lower-income

constituents who resided on the land owned by local Tribal Members. Attempting

to dispossess the Indians of their tribal lands, and erase any blighted

neighborhoods that might degrade the city’s resort image, Palm Springs

officials developed and implemented a plan that included having non-Indian

conservators appointed by a local judge to manage the Indians land claiming

they were unable to manage it for themselves. The successful implementation of

this plan resulted in the removal of the city’s people of color and

restructured the race and class configuration of the city.”

The commission specifically referred to the city-backed destruction of

about 200 dwellings in Section 14 from 1965-66, which the commission said

“displaced many working-class, Black, Indigenous, and people of color

families.”

Negie Bogert, Bogert’s widow and member of “Friends of Frank

Bogert,” explained why she is against the resolution.

“I don’t think that he was perfect but he was not by any means what

they portray him as being,” Bogert told KESQ. “For them to say my husband is

racist, it could not be any further from the truth.”

Bogert died in 2009.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-07-11-2022 14:34