Middle School Girls Honor HerStory with Inspiring Female Art

Students at Palm Springs Unified School District are working on a new art exhibit called “HerStory.”

The middle school Strength Through Art and Relationships (STAAR) program, under the direction of Artist-in-Residence Piper Scott, created “HerStory,” a tribute to women in history who are inspirational role models.

“This is a project that shows the middle school girls that individually women can be powerful, but when you put all the women together, it’s even more powerful,” said Scott.

The exhibit features the likes of Rita Moreno, Oprah Winfrey, Condoleezza Rice, Dolores Huerta and Ruth Bader Ginsberg just to name a few.

The installation went up July 8, at the PSUSD Administration building in the hallway of Ed Services.

The program helps students with mentors to achieve academic success through art.