Felon Jail For Alleged Possession of Fentanyl, Handgun, Ammunition

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A convicted felon with multiple warrants

out for his arrest was behind bars today for allegedly being in possession of a

gun and fentanyl in Desert Hot Springs.

Christopher Nicholas Arana, 29, of Indio, was arrested Wednesday night

and booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center on suspicion of

possessing controlled substances and a gun, and failure to appear in court

while on bail, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

He was being held without bail.

According to authorities, the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task

Force searched a residence Wednesday night in the 66000 block of Fourth

Street in Desert Hot Springs, where officers allegedly found fentanyl pills,

cash, ammunition and a loaded 9mm semi-auto handgun in Arana’s possession.

Court records indicate that Arana had two warrants out for his arrest

after failing to appear in court on April 20 for two different cases with

firearm- and controlled substance-related felony charges. He had another

warrant issued on May 3 when he failed to appear in court for a felony charge

of violating his post-release community supervision.

According to court records, Arana was previously convicted for firearm-

related charges in 2020 and for threats to injure in 2012. He was also

convicted on four occasions for violating his parole.

CNS-07-14-2022 11:00