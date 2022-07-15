Deadly Stabbing At Palm Desert Hotel Leaves 2 Dead

Tiani Jadulang

What seems like an early morning dispute left two people dead with stab wounds at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Palm Desert.

A third person was involved in the alleged dispute and is currently being treated at a local hospital.

The condition of the third person being treated at the hospital is unknown.

Deputies were called to the scene just five minutes before 7 a.m. this morning.

Authorities are investigating whether or not the suspect is also a victim or whether the third person fled the scene.

