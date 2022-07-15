Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Hosts Career Expo

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino will be hosting a career expo next week to fill 75 positions in several departments.

Interested people are encouraged to meet with managers on site Wednesday, July 20, from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. in professional attire with a resume in hand.

Career opportunities are available in department such as Player Development, Marketing, Restaurant, Engineering, Public Safety and Hospitality.

“We value our team members here at Fantasy Springs and are committed to offer fulfilling and stable careers. As a testament to our dedication, many of our employees have been with us for many years, some up to 20 plus years,” said Human Resources Director Robert Silverang.

Attendees will be offered refreshments and ice-cream.

Anyone hired from the expo will be eligible to receive a $50 gift card, and once hired Fantasy Springs Resort Casino gives $50 gas cards to six team members every week.

“We offer competitive perks such as free meals for team members, employee discounts on hotel, restaurant, golf and entertainment, company-wide parties for holidays, employee awards, and much more. You’ve tried the rest, now try the best!”

A full list of openings can be found at www.fantasyspringsresort.com.