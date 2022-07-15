Man Arrested On Suspicion of Starting 10 Fires in Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – A 48-year-old man was arrested today for

allegedly starting 10 fires in Cathedral City.

Jose Hernandez was arrested Friday morning and booked into the John J.

Benoit Detention Center in Indio on suspicion of arson, according to the

Cathedral City Police Department.

He was being held on $350,000 bail.

Officers and fire crews responded to the 68400 block of Dinah Shore

Drive to reports of a man starting fires along the road, police said.

Several witnesses reported that they saw Hernandez start three

separate fires before he went under the Dinah Shore Bridge, where police say he

allegedly started seven additional brush fires.

All the fires were extinguished by Cathedral City fire crews and

police say there was no threat to any structures or personal property.

Sgt. Daniel Anes told City News Service that Hernandez was arrested

two weeks ago for throwing a rock into Boy’s Hamburgers along Ramon Road in

Cathedral City.

Hernandez pleaded guilty to the vandalism charge last Wednesday and

was serving a two-year probation when he was arrested Friday for allegedly

starting the fires.

