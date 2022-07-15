Pedestrian Injured in Cathedral City Crash

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS)- A 74-year-old Palm Springs man was hospitalized

today with moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Cathedral City.

Officers from the Cathedral City Police Department were called at

10:14 p.m. Thursday to East Palm Canyon Drive, east of Cree Road, regarding a

vehicle hitting a pedestrian, said Sgt Mark Robles. Upon their arrival,

officers found the victim lying in the westbound lanes of East Palm Canyon

Drive with moderate injuries.

Cathedral City Fire Department firefighters responded to the scene to

provide medical aid and took the pedestrian to Desert Regional Medical Center

in Palm Springs. Police said the victim was emitting “a strong odor of an

alcoholic beverage” when they arrived at the scene.

Witnesses stated the driver did not veer out of her lane and was

driving the speed limit at the time of the accident, Robles said. She was not

injured and was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to

police.

Westbound traffic on East Palm Canyon Drive between Canyon Plaza and

Golf Club Drive was closed for approximately 30 minutes.

The Cathedral City Police Department is investigating the collision.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-07-15-2022 00:59