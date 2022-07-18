Chicago White Sox Select Coachella Valley Local Jordan Sprinkle

Tiani Jadulang

Earlier this afternoon, Palm Desert High School Alum Jordan Sprinkle heard his name called in the 2022 MLB Draft.

The Palm Desert High School Alum started his collegiate career at UC Santa Barbara but then later transferred to the University of Arkansas.

Sprinkle was the 131st pick in the fourth round of this year’s MLB Draft.

The Coachella Valley native was ranked 140th on this year’s draft prospect list.

 

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions