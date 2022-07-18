Chicago White Sox Select Coachella Valley Local Jordan Sprinkle

Earlier this afternoon, Palm Desert High School Alum Jordan Sprinkle heard his name called in the 2022 MLB Draft.

The Palm Desert High School Alum started his collegiate career at UC Santa Barbara but then later transferred to the University of Arkansas.

Sprinkle was the 131st pick in the fourth round of this year’s MLB Draft.

With the 131st pick, the @WhiteSox select @UCSB_Baseball shortstop Jordan Sprinkle, No. 140 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list. Watch live: https://t.co/Vpb66VBrPo pic.twitter.com/Nwj0ZTjAk1 — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 18, 2022

The Coachella Valley native was ranked 140th on this year’s draft prospect list.