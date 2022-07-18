Crews Contain Small Brush Fire Near The Shops At Palm Desert

PALM DESERT (CNS) – Fire crews contained a small vegetation fire near

The Shops at Palm Desert today.

The Riverside County Fire Department responded to the 72900 block of

Monterey Avenue around 1:40 p.m. Monday to reports of a bush fire.

A spokesperson for the department told City News Service three engines

were on scene for the 100-foot by 20-foot blaze — about .05 acres. No

structures were involved.

Fire crews contained the blaze and cleared the scene by 2:20 p.m.

SoCal Edison crews were also called to the scene, according to the

fire department’s spokesperson.

The cause of the fire was unknown. There were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-07-18-2022 15:45