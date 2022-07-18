Palm Springs City Manager Announces Resignation

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Palm Springs City Manager Justin Clifton

announced his resignation today, saying he will step down Sept. 16.

Clifton told city staffers in an email that while the decision was

difficult, it was the right one for him and his family.

“I’ve loved seeing numerous teams lean-in to building great workplace

culture and know that you will continue that journey beyond my

transition,” Clifton said in announcing his pending departure. “I also feel

good that there is a very strong administrative team in place to continue to

steer the organization forward.”

He said he will prepare for what he hopes is a seamless transition in

the coming weeks.

Clifton previously served as the city manager for Sedona, Arizona, for

nearly 6 years, prior to joining Palm Springs in April 2021.

“During his service we have weathered a remarkable series of

challenges,” said Mayor Lisa Middleton. “In each of the challenges, he has

shown a clear ability to engage with residents, staff and council. We

appreciate his need to move forward with a new opportunity.”

She said a search process involving public input will begin promptly

to find a replacement.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-07-18-2022 13:03