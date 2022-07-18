Suspect in Palm Desert Double-Killing Booked into Jail

PALM DESERT (CNS) – A man suspected of fatally stabbing his wife and

another man in what authorities called a domestic violence confrontation at a

Palm Desert hotel parking lot was behind bars today.

Kenny Shun Yu Wu, 34, of Palm Desert, was formally arrested Sunday

afternoon after being treated at a hospital for what authorities described as

critical injuries.

He was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center on suspicion of

murder and was being held without bail, according to inmate records.

Deputies from the sheriff’s Palm Desert station responded at 6:55 a.m.

Friday to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the parking lot of

the SpringHill Suites hotel in the 72300 block of Highway 111, Riverside County

Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Ben Ramirez said.

In the parking lot, deputies found a man and a woman, who were

pronounced dead at the scene within minutes of the deputies’ arrival, Ramirez

said. Wu was found alive with blunt force trauma to his body and taken to a

hospital.

Using video surveillance, detectives determined the deaths and the

assault to be a case of domestic violence, authorities said.

The dead woman was identified as Yaying Wu, 31, also of Palm Desert,

the suspect’s wife. Police said the male victim was Jesus Sanchez, 30, of

Cathedral City.

Sheriff’s officials declined to provide further details, including the

nature of the relationship between the deceased man and woman.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the

case was asked to call the Palm Desert sheriff’s station’s Investigation Bureau

at 760-836-1600 or Investigator Munoz with the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-

2777.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-07-18-2022 10:09