Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops to Lowest Amount Since May 12

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Tuesday for the 15th consecutive day and 22nd time in 23 days, decreasing 2.6 cents to $5.815, its lowest amount since May 12.

The average price has dropped 43.1 cents over the past 23 days, including six-tenths of a cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 18.3 cents less than one week ago and 49.1 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.545 more than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the 35th consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 2.6 cents to $4.495. It has dropped 52.1 cents over the past 35 days, including 1.1 cents Monday, after rising 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases.

The national average price is 16 cents less than one week ago and 48.8 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.325 more than one year ago.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.