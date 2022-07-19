Blaze Breaks out on Ranch Land East of Temecula, Burning Three Acres

TEMECULA (CNS) – A brush fire erupted Tuesday on ranch property just east of Temecula, scorching roughly three acres before crews stopped it.

The non-injury blaze was reported about 3:20 p.m. in the area of De Portola and Anza roads, near the California Ranch Company, a horse training facility, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Multiple engine crews were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a moderate rate in “light flashy fuels.”

Two Cal Fire air tankers and two water-dropping helicopters were called in to assist in the firefight, enabling crews to stop the forward rate of spread just after 4 p.m., according to officials at the scene.

#AnzaFire [UPDATE] 4:01 pm – The forward rate of spread has been stopped at approx 3 acres. Fire resources will remain on scene to build containment around the fire. pic.twitter.com/LmdPuWXznq — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) July 19, 2022

One residence near the fire was evacuated as a precaution, though there was no indication the property was damaged. There were no reports of injuries to horses or other animals.

The tankers cleared the area at 4 p.m.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.