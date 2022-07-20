Coachella Valley Firebirds announce home opener at Acrisure Arena

The Coachella Valley Firebirds, the AHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, have announced the home opener for their inaugural season. The puck will drop on Sunday, December 18 at Acrisure Arena at 6:00 p.m. PT.

Acrisure Arena will open its doors to Firebirds fans for the very first time as the team goes head-to-head with the Tucson Roadrunners, the AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes. At this point of the season, it will be the fifth matchup between the Pacific Divisional teams. The Firebirds will have already played 21 games by the time the home opener hits the schedule, including four games inside Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, home of the Seattle Kraken.

Fans encouraged to keep an eye out for more exciting news and events leading up to and surrounding the action-packed evening.