Firefighters Knock Down Attic Fire in Palm Springs Within 20 Minutes

Ceci Partridge

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Fire damaged the attic of a Palm Springs home Wednesday, but the flames were quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews responded shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday to the fire in the 1500 block of South Calle Palo Fierro, according to the Palm Springs Fire Department.

The flames were doused within 20 minutes, with the fire contained to the attic, officials said.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

