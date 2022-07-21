DAP Expands to the East Valley, New Health Clinic and Retail Store

A project 3 years in the making made it’s grand debut Saturday.

DAP Health opened a new Sexual Wellness Clinic in Indio which will expand needed services to the Eastern Coachella Valley.

Congressman Raul Ruiz M.D, (D-36) said the new clinic will have a big impact for the area and its residents.

“It eliminates the barriers of transportation for those that live on the east side who are currently have to drive 30 miles to desert AIDS project in Palm Springs,” Ruiz said.

DAP Health’s mission is simple. It aims to provide health care for as many people as possible, especially those living with or affected by HIV and AIDs.

“The City of Indio is dedicated to providing resources that better the lives, health and wellness of our residents. We are thrilled to honor and celebrate these two organizations and their expansion and success in our community,” Indio Mayor Waymond Fermon said.

One way DAP Health receives funding and support is through purchases made at its 4 retail stores Revivals, which are located across the Coachella Valley.

The Indio location is celebrating its one-year anniversary Saturday as well.

David Brinkman, DAP Health CEO said the acceptance from the community reenforced it was the right time to expand and give back to a community that has help them over the past 12 months.

“When people shop, donate and volunteer, and also when they receive health care from DAP Indio; it’s a way for us to support a healthier and more vibrant community,” he said.

In a reflection of the community, the Indio Revivals store is lead and managed by two Latina women.

“We want to continue to serve them and their families and um, and feel family oriented,” said Rosa Escobedo Indio store manager.

The new sexual wellness clinic, located at 81-719 Dr. Carreon Blvd., Suite D, is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Appointments at the DAP Health Indio clinic are encouraged, but walk-ins are also accepted. To make an appointment, call 760-656-8424.

Revivals Indio is located in the Indio Plaza at 82-150 HWY-111.

For more information, visit indio.org or DAPHealth.org.