Fire Extinguished In Two Single-Wide Mobile Homes In Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Firefighters extinguished a fire at a pair

of single-wide mobile homes in Desert Hot Springs today.

Fire crews responded to a residential fire in the 66000 block of

Dillon Road around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Riverside County Fire

Department.

Firefighters contained the fire around 9 a.m. to the two homes and

nearby trees.

The cause of the fire was unknown. There were no injuries reported.

