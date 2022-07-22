Plane Crashes Into Ocean in Huntington Beach

City News Service

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CNS) – A small plane pulling a banner crashed into the ocean near Huntington Beach Friday.

Beach Plane Crash Kmir Bcme2.mpg.14 22 37 25.still002Video from a bystander at the beach south of Beach Boulevard captured the plane losing altitude and ultimately crashing into the ocean just off the sand shortly before 1:40 p.m.

Jennifer Carey of the Huntington Beach Police Department said one person was rescued from the plane, and no injuries were immediately reported in the wake of the crash.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions