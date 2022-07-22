Plane Crashes Into Ocean in Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CNS) – A small plane pulling a banner crashed into the ocean near Huntington Beach Friday.

Video from a bystander at the beach south of Beach Boulevard captured the plane losing altitude and ultimately crashing into the ocean just off the sand shortly before 1:40 p.m.

Jennifer Carey of the Huntington Beach Police Department said one person was rescued from the plane, and no injuries were immediately reported in the wake of the crash.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

