Motorcyclist Suffers Major Injuries in Crash on SR-74

City News Service

PALM DESERT (CNS) – A person suffered major injuries Sunday when a motorcycle went off State Route 74 and fell down an embankment in the San Jacinto Mountains.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. near mile marker 90, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the motorcycle came to a rest about 30 feet down the embankment.

The victim was taken to a hospital with major injuries, and the crash temporarily shut down SR-74.

The highway reopened shortly after 2 p.m.

Further details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.

