Two People Injured in Coachella Shooting

COACHELLA (CNS) – A man and a woman were shot and injured in Coachella Sunday.

The shooting occurred about 2 a.m. near Las Lunas Avenue and Mesa Court, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Authorities said the woman was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The man suffered minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.

Investigators were combing through surveillance video taken at the scene of the shooting, though no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information about this shooting was urged to contact Cpl. Dominguez of the sheriff’s Thermal Station at 760-863-8990.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.