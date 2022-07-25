Man Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Rock Through Window Of Starbucks Reserve

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A 42-year old man was arrested for allegedly throwing a rock through the front window of the Starbucks Reserve in Palm Springs Monday.

Joshua Taylor Moon was arrested Monday morning and booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center on suspicion of burglary and vandalism, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

He was being held on $10,000 bail.

Police said that officers responded to the Starbucks Reserve, 111 North Palm Canyon Drive, on Monday around 7 a.m. to a report of vandalism.

With the help of a witness, officers were able to locate Moon and determined that he had allegedly entered the Starbucks Reserve and broken the window from inside, according to police.

According to court records, Moon pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of vandalism on July 13 and was serving a year of summary probation when he allegedly committed Monday morning’s vandalism. Police said he shattered the window of II Corso, a business next door to the Starbucks Reserve, with a rock on July 9.

