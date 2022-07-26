Eisenhower Medical Center Gets High Ranking in Magazine Report

RANCHO MIRAGE (CNS) – Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage was

ranked as the second best hospital in the Inland Empire for 2022-23 and the

21st best in all of California by U.S. News & World Report, it was announced

today.

Eisenhower Medical Center was the only hospital from the Coachella

Valley to be recognized in the magazine’s ranking system.

“This recognition reaffirms our physicians’, nurses’ and staff’s

continued commitment to safe, compassionate care and the level of excellence

our community has come to expect from Eisenhower Health,” said Martin

Massiello, president and CEO of Eisenhower Health.

Eisenhower Medical Center was also ranked as a high performing

hospital in 15 procedures/conditions including aortic valve surgery, back

surgery, diabetes, heart attack, pneumonia, stroke and more.

U.S. News & World Report evaluates data on nearly 5,000 hospitals to

generate hospital rankings for patients. According to the report, it evaluated

404 hospitals in California and only 58 were ranked in the state.

“When patients and their medical professionals are considering their

options for care, the rankings are designed to help them identify hospitals

that are superior in the kind of care they may need,” said Ben Harder, chief

of health analysis and managing editor at the publication.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-07-26-2022 11:15