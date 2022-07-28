CVWD Begins Water Overuse Drought Penalties in August

CVWD customers could see a spike in their September water bills after the Coachella Valley Water Board of Directors voted Tuesday to adopt drought penalties.

The move stems from a statewide mandate, issued May 25th, to reduce water consumption by 15%.

In the mandate, urban water suppliers are required to enact Shortage Level 2 of their Water Shortage Contingency Plan. CVWD proactively adopted Shortage Level 2 and a portion of Level 3 in April.