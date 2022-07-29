Train Blocks Traffic From Highway 79 Into Beaumont

BEAUMONT (CNS) – Railroad crews were on the scene Friday to move a train that stopped along the tracks and held up traffic from Highway 79 into Beaumont.

The Beaumont Police Department reported at around 1 p.m. Friday that a train blocked the crossing at California Avenue and Veile Avenue, affecting traffic into the city.

Railroad crews responded to the scene at around 2:30 p.m. to move the train from blocking the crossings.

Police advised the public to take alternate routes through Pennsylvania Avenue, Highland Springs Avenue and Fourth Street as crews worked on moving the train.

City crews worked to direct traffic away from the stopped train.

