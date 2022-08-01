Coachella Canal Deer Rescue

Local authorities rescued two deer in the Coachella Canal in Indio.

Indio police officers were called at 7:50 Monday morning to the Coachella Canal near Avenue 42, west of Golf Center Parkway, for a report of two young deer in danger of drowning.

According to Indio Police officer Ben Guitron, the two deer were drifting in the water current westbound. He also says it appeared as though they were exhausted and had been in the canal for an extended period of time.

Officers, agents and staff with the Coachella Valley Water District, Indio Cal Fire and the Riverside County Animal Services worked collectively to rescue the deer near Jackson Street and Avenue 41, who at that point seemed to be drowning.

After the rescue, the deer seemed to be in good health. They were then taken by Riverside County Animal Services.