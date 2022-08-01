Flood Warning Issued for Riverside County Mountains

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Riverside County Mountains starting at 10 a.m. Monday.

The flood warning is in effect until Monday evening.

Flooding caused by extensive rainfall is expected in Idyllwild and Pine Cove. Excessive runoff can result in flooding in rivers, creeks, streams and other flood-prone areas. Mud and rock slides are possible, according to the NWS.

Scattered thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are in the forecast from late morning through early evening Monday.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.