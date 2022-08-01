Sheriff’s Department to Host Hiring Event Saturday

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department recruitment

drive to fill numerous correctional deputy positions will be held Saturday in

Riverside, and officials said applicants who meet initial criteria can expect

to begin the background check process almost immediately.

“Department employees will be on-site to provide career information,

and assist anyone interested in a career as a correctional deputy,” according

to an agency statement.

The “Correctional Deputy Expedited Hiring Event” is scheduled from 7

a.m. to noon at the Ben Clark Public Safety Training Center, 16791 Davis Ave.

Corrections personnel, who are sworn deputies, staff the county’s five

detention facilities.

Those prospects prepared to proceed with meeting baseline

qualifications will be invited to take written exams and go through physical

agility tests on the spot.

“Applicants passing both can begin the background check process in

one day,” according to the sheriff’s department.

More information is available at http://www.JoinRSD.org.

