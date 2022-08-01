Thousand Palms Man Charged With Various Burglary And Vandalism Felony Charges

INDIO (CNS) – A 46-year-old man accused of committing several

commercial burglaries in the Palm Springs area was charged today with various

felony charges.

According to the Palm Springs Police Department, detectives

investigated several burglaries, mostly of restaurants, allegedly committed by

the same person over the past few weeks and subsequently identified Kenneth

Gene Cook of Thousand Palms as a suspect.

Detectives found Cook in Thousand Palms and took him into custody on

Thursday, according to police. Cook was charged with 14 felony counts, seven

for burglary and seven for vandalism.

He was being held at the John J. Benoit Detention Center, and Judge

Burke E. Strunsky set his bail at $150,000 Monday morning, according to court

records.

