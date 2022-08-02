Three Arrested in Thermal Homicide

Three Coachella residents are behind bars on suspicion of killing a man.

Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, Daisy Gil Cabrera, 34, and Ireneo D. Lagunez, all residents of Coachella have been arrested in connection to the death of Jesus M. Hernandez, 35, also a resident of Coachella.

Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, July 14, 2022, Cal Fire firefighters and deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s department responded to call of a burning vehicle in the 83000 block of Avenue 60 in a date orchard.

After fire crews extinguished the vehicle fire, a burned body was located in the truck.

Two weeks later the Riverside County Coroner’s office made a positive identification on the burned victim, who was identified as Jesus M. Hernandez.

The investigation was initially called a suspicious death, but Riverside County Sheriff’s investigators have now ruled the death a homicide.

According to the investigors on the case, there are no other suspects or persons of interest.

Law enforcement is urging anyone with information regarding this investigation to call Investigator Loureiro of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777, or the Sheriff’s Homicide Tipline online form.