Streaming Viewers get a First Look at Trio in Palm Springs

A Palm Springs favorite will be featured in a travel show this weekend covering the Coachella Valley.

Trio and its owner Tony Marchese will be featured in “Destination Coachella Valley” on NBC’s 1st Look, season 13 on episode 19, hosted by Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio.

1st Look is a travel show that brings viewers around the globe to search for the best places to eat, play and indulge.

The show airs August 6th on the streaming platform Peacock.

More information about the show and the episode featured in the Coachella Valley can be found at www.peacocktv.com.