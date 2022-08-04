Woman Killed after Apparent Jump from 10 Freeway Overpass in Thousand Palms

THOUSAND PALMS (CNS) – A woman in her 50s was killed today after she

parked her vehicle on an overpass above the eastbound 10 Freeway in Thousand

Palms and apparently jumped onto the freeway below before being struck by two

vehicles, including a tractor trailer, authorities said.

Officers responded to the freeway near Bob Hope Drive around 11 a.m.

Thursday to a report of a woman who was struck by a vehicle, according to the

CHP.

“We got a call of a vehicle that was parked on top of the over-

crossing and someone had reported that the occupant inside jumped from the

railing onto the freeway below,” David Torres, a spokesman for the CHP’s Indio

office, told City News Service.

“Unfortunately that person was struck by multiple vehicles and since

succumbed to her injuries.”

Torres said the woman — whose identity was not immediately available –

– was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The eastbound I-10 at Bob Hope Drive was closed while the coroner’s

office was on scene, but was later reopened.

The CHP was still investigating the incident.

