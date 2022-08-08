Ex-Shadow Hills High Coach Sentenced For Sexually Assaulting Teen

INDIO (CNS) – A former Shadow Hills High School basketball coach was

sentenced to over two years in prison today for sexually assaulting a teenage

girl he coached four years ago.

Ryan Leron Towner, 36, was arrested June 10, 2021, and pleaded guilty

on June 13 to felony counts of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old with

force and unlawful intercourse with a minor, who was identified in court papers

only as “Jane Doe.”

He made his plea directly to the court, without an agreement on

sentencing with prosecutors, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

He was sentenced Monday to two years and eight months in prison.

Riverside County sheriff’s Investigator Joshua Reinbolz said

authorities began investigating Towner in April 2021. He said Towner coached

the victim on a travel basketball team.

Towner also coached the Shadow Hills boys’ basketball team from 2018

through most of the 2021 season. He did not coach the team for its final 10

games and was fired by the Indio school a few days before his arrest, the

Desert Sun reported.

