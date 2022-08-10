Woman Suspected of Fatal Shooting in Coachella Charged with Murder

INDIO (CNS) – A 37-year-old woman suspected of fatally shooting a man in Coachella was charged Wednesday with murder and other counts.

Cindy Gicela Parra was also charged with assault with a deadly weapon to cause great bodily harm and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim or disclosed his possible relationship with Parra. A motive for the killing also has not been disclosed.

Parra is scheduled to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio Wednesday afternoon.

At about 4:50 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the 84000 block of Fiesta Road to a report of a shooting, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. A man with gunshot wounds was found dead at the scene.

Parra was arrested that night by homicide investigators from the sheriff’s Thermal station. It was unclear what led investigators to her.

She was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside, where she was being held on $1 million bail.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to contact investigators with the sheriff’s department at 951-955-2777.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.