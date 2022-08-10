LifeStream Blood Bank’s Type O Inventory Dangerously Low

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF – Officials at LifeStream Blood Bank, which provides blood products and services to more than 80 Southern California hospitals, are urging eligible community members to make lifesaving donations.

“Our supply levels for all blood types have been critically low for months due to the ongoing blood shortage,” said Dr. Rick Axelrod, LifeStream’s president/CEO and medical director. “Type O blood is specifically needed because it is the universal blood type. Type O is regularly used in trauma and neonatal care, and we have just hours of supply on hand.

LifeStream serves over 80 hospitals in Southern California. We do not have enough inventory to meet demand. Area hospitals will cancel lifesaving surgeries for patients in our community. If

you are a type O donor, we ask you consider making a double red cell donation. Two pints of red blood cells are collected instead of one, which is a quick way to help increase our inventory.

We know the good people of our community can come together and help us protect those in need.”

To fulfill patient need, LifeStream must collect at least 500 blood donations daily. LifeStream has fixed-site donor centers in San Bernardino, Riverside, Ontario, Victorville, Murrieta, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage, Placentia and Hemet and conducts mobile drives throughout its service area.

Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome at all LifeStream donor centers and mobile blood drives. Donors must be at least 15 years of age (15 and 16-year-olds require a signed parental consent form), weigh at least 115 pounds, present current photo ID and be in good health.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 1-800-879-4484 or visit LStream.org.