DEVELOPING: At least one dead in Big Rig Crash on I-10, Westbound traffic backed up for miles

Talialaina Letoi

At least one person is dead after a big-rig crash on the Westbound I-10 on the east end of the Valley near Chiriaco Summit.

The crash happened around 5:20pm.

Westbound traffic is backed up for miles tonight. One big rig went up in flames after reportedly being slammed in the back by another.

Img 9650          Img 9649

 

 

 

 

 

 

The investigation is ongoing. Investigators and crews will remain on scene to sort out what exactly happened. Officials say, traffic is expected to be at a standstill until the rig and debris is fully cleared out, which they say could take another hour or two.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC Palm Springs, News First for the latest.

 

 

 

