DEVELOPING: At least one dead in Big Rig Crash on I-10, Westbound traffic backed up for miles

At least one person is dead after a big-rig crash on the Westbound I-10 on the east end of the Valley near Chiriaco Summit.

The crash happened around 5:20pm.

Westbound traffic is backed up for miles tonight. One big rig went up in flames after reportedly being slammed in the back by another.

The investigation is ongoing. Investigators and crews will remain on scene to sort out what exactly happened. Officials say, traffic is expected to be at a standstill until the rig and debris is fully cleared out, which they say could take another hour or two.

