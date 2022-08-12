Hazardous Spill Shuts Down Freeway in Perris; Evacuations Ordered

PERRIS (CNS) – Hundreds of residents near Perris remained evacuated
today and a major freeway was closed as fire officials monitored a rail car
that began leaking a hazardous chemical for unknown reasons, and which could
potentially explode if the material overheats.
Authorities said the situation could extend for as many as three days
due to the hazardous nature of the styrene chemical in the damaged rail car.
The spill at Harvill and Oleander avenues was first reported around
7:30 p.m. Thursday and led to the closure of the 215 Freeway south of Van Buren
and north of Ramona Expressway, according to the Riverside County Fire
Department.
Harvill Road was closed, and evacuations were ordered in an area north
of Markham Street, east of Donna Lane, south of Nandina Avenue and west of
Patterson Avenue, the fire department reported.
Authorities said roughly 170 residences and businesses were evacuated
within a roughly half-mile radius of the leaking rail car.
“This could resolve itself in two days, but it could get worse before
it gets better,” Cal Fire Division Chief John Crater said at a news
conference Friday morning. “They’ve also said due to the heat building in the
car, that builds pressure and it could have a release, meaning some sort of
violent explosion. That’s why we’re taking an abundance of caution with this.”
Temperatures are expected to reach nearly triple-digits in the Perris
area Friday.
On the flip side, if the rail car begins to cool, it will mitigate the
explosion risk. However, that process could take days.
“Once we start seeing that that rail car is actually cooling, what
that tells us is the chemical reaction that’s happening in that car is actually
now starting to solidify, which is the trend we want to see happening,” county
Fire Department Capt. Oscar Torres said.
An evacuation center for those affected by the spill was opened at
Pinacate Middle School, 1990 S. A St., in Perris.
Officials said the rail car contains roughly 188,000 pounds of
styrene, a chemical used to make rubber, latex and commercial foam products.
Due to the unstable nature of the chemical, authorities are unable to get near
the car, and they’ve been using drones to get closer looks.
Metrolink service on the 91/Perris Valley line was also interrupted
through the area, with the tracks closed between the Perris-Downtown and Moreno
Valley/March Field stations. Service will remain disrupted until the situation
is resolved.
