Hiring Event Planned to Fill Nursing Positions at County Hospital

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The Riverside University Health System is seeking to

expand its nursing staff at the Moreno Valley medical campus and will hold

a virtual hiring event later this month, offering a range of benefits to

prospects, according to officials.

The Aug. 24 on-line recruitment event will run from noon to 4 p.m.,

with registrations required at:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/riverside/ruhsjobs/jobs/3661689/hiring-

event-registered-nurse-ii-iii-riverside-university-health-system.

According to RUHS, registered nurses at the II and III levels who are

added to the Riverside County payroll can expect annual salaries ranging from

$83,797 to $143,384.

Nurses who work on a per diem basis under contract would be entitled

to hourly rates of $60.83 to $68.93.

RUHS employees receive comprehensive medical and dental coverage, as

well as education credits, retirement benefits, sick leave and vacation time,

which accrues annually, officials said.

The county has contended with a periodic deficit of nurses at county

facilities over the years, and shortages were accentuated during the height of

the coronavirus public health emergency, when traveling nurses were brought in

to fill gaps.

Chris Flojo is a traveling registered nurse at the medical center, and

while the average time for a temporary nurse to remain under contract is 13

weeks, he has elected to stay in place since last fall.

“I keep re-signing my contract,” Flojo said. “The staff is super

helpful, teamwork is great, and management is really supportive. I plan on

staying here long as they’ll have me.”

More information on nursing job opportunities in Riverside County is

available at http://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/riverside/ruhsjobs.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-08-12-2022 12:50