Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle Reported In Palm Desert Area

City News Service

PALM DESERT (CNS) – A fatal crash involving a motorcycle occurred
today in the Palm Desert area.

The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. at Washington Street and
Tucson Circle, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

One person died and another person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Traffic was routed away from the area while an investigation was conducted.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-08-15-2022 09:08

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo