Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle Reported In Palm Desert Area

PALM DESERT (CNS) – A fatal crash involving a motorcycle occurred

today in the Palm Desert area.

The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. at Washington Street and

Tucson Circle, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

VEHICLE VS MOTORCYCLE – 8:08AM Washington St X Tucson Ci, Palm Desert. Fatal traffic collision involving a motorcycle. 1-confirmed fatality, 1-minor patient transported by ground to an area hospital. Washington St is closed for an unknown duration. pic.twitter.com/4k8I2mnwdG — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 15, 2022

One person died and another person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Traffic was routed away from the area while an investigation was conducted.

