Bronco Fire in Cajon Pass Closes Parts of 15 Freeway

Ceci Partridge

A 20 acre wildfire in the Cajon Pass is causing parts of the 15 Freeway to close in San Bernardino.

The quick moving vegetation fire, named the Bronco Fire started Wednesday afternoon near the Devore area.

The fire started near Matthews Rancho Road and can be seen between the San Bernardino and San Gabriel Mountains.

Fire officials are asking residents and motorists in the area to use caution in the area.

