High Heat Prompts Calls for Voluntary Energy Conservation Across CA

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – With above-normal temperatures expected in Riverside

County and other parts of the state, a statewide Flex Alert will be in

effect from 4 to 9 p.m. today, urging residents to voluntarily cut back on

power use to avoid strain on California’s electrical grid.

The Flex Alert was issued by the California Independent System

Operator, which manages the state’s power grid.

During the Flex Alert, consumers are asked to set their thermostats to

78 degrees or higher, if health permits, and take other voluntary measures,

including avoiding the use of major appliances and unnecessary lights. Cal-ISO

recommended that residents take steps before the Flex Alert takes effect, such

as pre-cooling homes to 72 degrees and closing blinds and drapes.

“With above-normal temperatures in the forecast across much of the

state (Wednesday), the power grid operator is expecting an increase in

electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use, and is calling for

voluntary conservation steps to help balance supply and demand,” according to

a statement from Cal-ISO.

A heat advisory will be in effect through 8 p.m. Wednesday in

Riverside County Valleys, with temperatures expected to range from the upper

90s to as high as 104 degrees.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-08-17-2022 01:02