Diane Keaton Talks About Palm Springs and “Mack & Rita”

I love, love, love Diane Keaton! And she is hilarious in the new body swap comedy “Mack & Rita.” The Oscar-winning actress seems to be having so much fun. In the film, she plays Rita, the 70-year-old version of her 30-year-old self played by Elizabeth Lail.

Shot in Palm Springs, see Diane Keaton talk about how much she loves the city we love.

“Mack & Rita” is now out in theaters. For more on my “Mack & Rita” interviews, click here.