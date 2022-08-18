Man Behind Bars For Alleged Palm Desert Jewelry Store Burglary

(CNS) – A man was behind bars Thursday for allegedly stealing approximately $45,000 worth of items at a jewelry store in Palm Desert.

Jason Adam Warren, 28, of Los Angeles was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of commercial burglary, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said Warren allegedly walked into a jewelry store in the 72000 block of Highway 111 and feigned interest in purchasing jewelry. He allegedly grabbed the jewelry as an employee allowed him to inspect it, then fled with it.

An employee followed Warren and got a description of his vehicle. Deputies responded around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday to reports of a commercial burglary, according to authorities. The sheriff department’s helicopter searched the freeway for Warren’s vehicle.

Authorities said his vehicle was found in the Banning area, and nearby deputies subsequently arrested Warren in Beaumont, where he was allegedly found in possession of approximately $45,000 worth of jewelry.

Warren was being held without bail at the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

