Firefighters Work to Put Out Flames in Two La Quinta Homes

(CNS) – Firefighters were working Monday morning to put out flames in two La Quinta homes.

The fire was reported just after 3 a.m. in the 53000 block of Eisenhower Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The two homes were well-involved with flames when firefighters arrived, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.