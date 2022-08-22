Two-Vehicle Collision Injures Three In Indio

(CNS) – Three people were transported to the hospital Monday following a two-vehicle crash in Indio.

Fire crews responded to the intersection of Fred Waring Drive and Burr Street about 7:10 a.m. to extricate at least one person from the collision, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Two people suffered major injuries and one person was moderately injured, fire officials said. All three were transported to a hospital, two by ground transport and one by helicopter.

Fred Waring Drive to Jefferson Street was closed for an unknown duration while the crash was investigated, according to fire officials.

