Suspicious Death Investigation Underway in Indio

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Indio Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a call of a man down on Denslow Street near Date street in Indio around 3:50a, according to Indio Police Departments Public Information Officer Ben Guitron.

The adult male was found lying in the street.

Police say Denslow Street at Fourth Street will be closed for several hours and urge the public to avoid the area.

Investigators say there are no immediate signs of trauma and are calling the death suspicious.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Coroner will determine a cause of death in the coming days.