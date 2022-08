Michelle Monaghan on Playing Twins in Netflix’s “Echoes”

I simply adore Michelle Monaghan. She’s one of the few celebrities who actually thanked me for supporting her through the years. Awwwww.

And I love her new mini-series “ECHOES” written and created by Vanessa Gazy and produced by Brian Yorkey (“13 REASONS WHY”).

In “Echoes,” Monaghan stars as Leni and Gina, identical twins who share a dangerous secret. That secret propels this series.

“Echoes” is now out on Netflix so go binge-watch it! For more on my “Echoes” interview, click here.