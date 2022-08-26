La Quinta Man Behind Bars in Alleged Coachella Burglaries

(CNS) – A 31-year-old man suspected in a series of commercial burglaries in Coachella was behind bars Friday.

Ricardo Gonzalez Barba was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of burglary, grand theft and being a felon in possession of a bulletproof vest and ammunition, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Matos said that members from the Coachella Community Action Team and the Southern Coachella Valley Community Service District Team searched a residence in the 52-700 block of Avenida Ramirez in La Quinta at 1:20 p.m. Thursday as part of an investigation on a series of commercial burglaries in Coachella.

Gonzalez was allegedly found in possession of a bulletproof vest and ammunition in addition to items used in the burglary, Matos said.

He was subsequently arrested and booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center and held on $10,000 bail.

