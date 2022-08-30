Shooting in Thousand Palms Leaves One Dead, Another in Custody

One person is dead after a shooting in the Tri Palms Estates in Thousand Palms Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a dispute between two people around 2:32 p.m. on San Miguelito at Westchester Drive.

According to investigators, one person was shot and died while being transported to a nearby Fire station on Ramon Road.

CalFire personnel declared that person deceased.

There are no outstanding suspects, and one person is in custody, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

San Miguelito and Westchester Drive at Ramon Road are closed while investigators collect evidence from the scene.

The identities of the victim and suspect have not been released at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.