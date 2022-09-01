Arden Cho Talks AAPI Representation and New Netflix Series “Partner Track”

“Partner Track” is a Netflix television series created by an Asian-American woman (Georgia Lee) based on a novel by an Asian-American woman (Helen Wan) about an Asian-American woman in the legal industry named Ingrid Yun played by an Asian-American woman Arden Cho. It’s truly a cause for celebration!

I caught up with Cho recently in a virtual press day provided by Netflix to talk about the series and why representation matters.

“Partner Track” is now available to stream on Netflix. For my raw and unedited “Partner Track” interview, click here.